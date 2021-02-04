Webinar on “Fatima (S.A), the perfect human being” to be held (+Poster)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:The webinar “Fatima (S.A), the perfect human being as a daughter, wife, mother and social activist” is organized by the European Assembly of Women Followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH).

The webinar will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM Central European Time.In the webinar, personalities such as Hujjat al-Islam “Seyed Hashem Mousavi” director of the British Islamic Center, Hujjat al-Islam Dr. “Mohammad Hadi Mofateh” director of the Islamic Center of Hamburg, Hujjat al-Islam “Seyed Morteza Kashmiri” director of Imam Ali Institute of London, Dr. Aniseh Khazali, Head of the Sisters Branch of Pardis University of Mashhad, Dr. Rabab Sadr, Head of the Imam Musa Sadr Institute in Lebanon, and Dr. Rebecca Maesterton will delivered speech.

The webinar is managed and participated by some members of the Presidium of the European Assembly of Women Followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (as) such as “Nazbatol Kazemi” from Norway, “Miasa Shaba” from Sweden, Dr. “Haniyeh Turkian” from Italy, Dr. “Hoveida Jabq” from Italy , Dr. Zahra Mousavi from Germany and Dr. Zahra Guillaume from France.To see the meeting through the zoom program and by entering the details of Meeting ID: 85385791478 and Passcode: 141414.