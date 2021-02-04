Date :Thursday, February 4th, 2021 | Time : 16:13 |ID: 197157 | Print

First COVID-19 vaccine shipment from Russia arrives in Iran

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: The first cargo of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Iran by Russia arrived in Tehran by Iranian airline less than an hour ago.

By the next two weeks, the second cargo and by February 28, the third cargo of Sputnik V will be delivered to Iran, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said adding that the process will continue every two weeks and every month. The coronavirus vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Iran on three flights, the official has said.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,200,000. The number of the dead in Iran has passed 58,000.

