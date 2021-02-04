https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/download-2.jpg 183 275 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-04 17:43:272021-02-04 17:47:21A fencing coach from UK leads initiative to engage Muslim women in sport
A fencing coach from UK leads initiative to engage Muslim women in sport
SHAFAQNA-A fencing coach from Darlington, North East England, is leading a pioneering initiative to use fencing to engage Muslim women in a physical activity and break down barriers.
“It’s something that has really opened my eyes and given me an insight into the challenges facing these women,” Beth Davidson, who makes a living as a fencing coach in Darlington, told The Northern Echo, Aboutislam reported.
“Their beliefs mean they have to stay covered, and that can make engaging in sport difficult, but fencing is perfect – because you have to be covered, including wearing a facemask.”
