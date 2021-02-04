Date :Thursday, February 4th, 2021 | Time : 18:14 |ID: 197174 | Print

US: Houston ICNA relief serves people of all faiths

SHAFAQNA- Several Muslim groups and Islamic centers across the United States have been working hard to help the less fortunate during the hard times of COVIDx-19 pandemic.

In Houston, Texas, a leading Muslim non-profit organization has been giving to Houstonians of all faiths. Starting its work in Houston in 2005, ICNA Relief, a branch of the Islamic Circle of North America, hosts food drives, medical assistance, transitional housing, and more.

“If you look the logo for our organization, it says ‘Muslims for Humanity,’” said ICNA Relief Houston’s Seemi Bukhari, Islamreligionguardian reported. “This is the backbone of our religion.”

Though the majority of ICNA’s work focused on helping refugees, this all changed after COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020.

