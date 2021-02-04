Qatar reimposes restrictions amid COVID-19 rise

SHAFAQNA-Qatar reimposed a series of COVID-19 restrictions on education, leisure and business activities.

The measures came into effect on Thursday, a day after they were first announced as the country battles a surge in new COVID-19 infections. Qatar on Thursday reported 407 new cases of COVID-19. Daily case numbers have been steadily rising since a one-day December low of 117.

Other Gulf states have also tightened restrictions in recent days to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks from February 7 after a rise in coronavirus cases, AlJazeera reported.