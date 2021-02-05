What does Myanmar’s coup mean for the Rohingya Muslims?

SHAFAQNA- As Myanmar presented a facade of democracy to the world, the generals of military that even got away with what international prosecutors say was genocide in their murderous offensives against Rohingya Muslims, With its coup , was once again flaunting its ultimate authority. Rohingya Muslims fear what will happen now the military has seized power?

The Myanmar military overthrew its civilian government in a coup, creating an even more uncertain future for human rights in the country — especially the persecuted Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities. It’s too early to tell what the ripple effects will be, but the plight of the Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic and religious minorities in the Buddhist-majority country may be even more precarious amid this political turmoil.

The United Nations (UN) fears the coup in Myanmar will worsen the plight of some 600,000 Rohingya Muslims still in the country, news.sky told. In a nutshell, it makes no difference, particularly for Rohingya. It was bad before and will remains Many of Myanmar’s minority groups remained seriously marginalized by the government throughout the country’s stilted move toward democracy, which began more than a decade ago.

Atrocities against the Rohingya happened during Myanmar’s flirtation with democracy, during the tenure of Aung San Suu Kyi and the army has been accused of genocide after it unleashed a wave of violence against the Muslim minority. The Rohingya have been persecuted for decades, but a surge in violence in 2017 saw villages burned and some 700,000 flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, which hosts the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar. Thousands of Muslim men, women and children were killed, thrown into fires, and raped in the Buddhist majority nation.

Now, Rohingya Muslims don’t trust the military. The same military commander alleged to be a primary architect of the atrocities, General Min Aung Hlaing, seized power in a dawn coup this week. “For us, the civilian government and the military regime are the same, so for us nothing will change,” Rohingya Muslims said. “They can’t do more than what they are doing now” Vox reported. Some critics say it makes no difference, particularly for Rohingya. It was bad before and will remain so.

The military, declared a one-year state of emergency, which means they can exercise extraordinary powers and curtail some freedoms. Rohingya fear another crackdown after Myanmar coup. Moreover, the military coup in Myanmar on Monday has raised fears in neighboring Bangladesh that the new regime may not honor commitments to repatriate Rohingya Muslim refugees currently in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is housing about 1 million Muslim Rohingya refugees who fled violence and discrimination in Myanmar in various camps, Forbes mentioned. Nearly 600,000 of them, however, still reside in the Southeast Asian country, but without citizenship and voting rights. About 30 percent of Myanmar’s population are ethnic minorities — some 130 groups, according to the Washington Post. Some of these groups have armed wings, and Myanmar has some of the world’s longest-running civil wars, which began after the country gained independence in 1948.