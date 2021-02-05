What is the ruling on reciting the divorce sermon in non-Arabic language? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about reciting the divorce sermon in non-Arabic language.

Question: What is the ruling and what must be done if a person recites the divorce sermon in non-Arabic language and then leaves his wife?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If he can, recite in Arabic, or employ a lawyer; but if intentionally recites the divorce (sermon) in another language, it is not correct. And through legitimate or religious ways he must be made to pay Nafaqah (wife’s expenses), and observe other marriage rights, or divorce her in the correct religious way.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA