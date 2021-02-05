Why Islam is so misunderstood?

SHAFAQNA – The holy religion of Islam is an unknown religion. The realities of this religion have gradually been turned upside down (overturned) in the eyes of the people; and the basic reason for some people fleeing (from this religion) is the wrong teachings which have been given in the name of the religion. Currently, this holy religion is being harmed and damaged more than anything else by some who claim to protect it. Undoubtedly, the reason for denial and turning away by many educated individuals is that they have not been taught the religious concepts in the correct manner. In fact what they reject is not the real concept of God and the religion; it is something else [1].

[1] Imdadhaye Qaibi dar Zendegiye Bashar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 51.