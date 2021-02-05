Biden says US to No longer support Saudi-led war on Yemen

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The US president delivered a speech during his first visit to the State Department, touching upon a range of issues pertaining to Saudi Arabia, Russia and China among others, and stressing that Washington will no longer support the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

In a reversal of the Donald Trump administration’s foreign policy, Joe Biden said during the Thursday visit that the US was ending its support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen but added Washington will continue to help Riyadh defend its sovereignty and territory.

“This war has to end,” he said. “To underscore our commitment, we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales.”

Saudi Arabia, accompanied by its allies including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been leading a war against Yemen since March 2015 with the aim of bringing the former pro-Riyadh government back to power.

The war has also been accompanied by an all-out siege of the impoverished country. It has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned Yemen into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration has already said the US suspended weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE which were authorized by former President Trump.

Biden, who took office on January 20, had pledged in his campaign to reassess ties with the Saudi kingdom.