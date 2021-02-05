Thousands of Pakistani miners reluctant to work after killing of Hazara Shias
SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Pakistani miners have stopped work and many have fled Balochistan province after 10 Shia minority people were killed by the Daesh terrorist group last month.
Labour organisations and government officials said up to 15,000 workers had downed tools since the murder of the Hazara Shias, forcing around 200 mines to close and slashing production. More than 100 mines were “still non-functional”, said Abdullah Shehwani, the provincial head of coal mines.
More than 40,000 workers toil in hundreds of small mines in Balochistan province.Refugees or economic migrants from Afghanistan make up a big part of the workforce — especially from the Shia Hazara community. Militant groups regularly extort protection money from colliery owners or kidnap workers for ransom. Failure to pay often results in deadly violence.
Ten Hazara miners were kidnapped by Daesh militants from a remote colliery in early January before being taken to nearby hills where most were shot dead, and some beheaded, AFP reported.
