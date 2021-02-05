Thousands of Pakistani miners reluctant to work after killing of Hazara Shias

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Pakistani miners have stopped work and many have fled Balochistan province after 10 Shia minority people were killed by the Daesh terrorist group last month.

Labour organisations and government officials said up to 15,000 workers had downed tools since the murder of the Hazara Shias, forcing around 200 mines to close and slashing production. More than 100 mines were “still non-functional”, said Abdullah Shehwani, the provincial head of coal mines.