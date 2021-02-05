Human rights experts: US should end use of private ‘for profit’ detention centres including those holding migrants and asylum seekers

SHAFAQNA – The Working Group has regularly expressed concern over the outsourcing of State-run enterprises, including prisons and detention facilities. The issues of inadequate standards and grave human rights violations in migrant detention centres have been raised repeatedly with the US Government and its contractors, with experts denouncing involuntary sterilizations, the use of solitary confinement and violations of the right to healthcare.

Independent UN human rights experts are appointed by the Human Rights Council, and they are not UN staff, or paid for their work. They are independent from any government or organization.

UN Special Procedures @UN_SPExperts