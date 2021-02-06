Date :Saturday, February 6th, 2021 | Time : 08:26 |ID: 197375 | Print

ICC clears way for war crimes probe of Israeli actions

SHAFAQNA-The International Criminal Court ruled that it has jurisdiction over war crimes or atrocities committed in the Palestinian Territories, paving the way for a criminal investigation, despite Israeli objections.

Judges said their decision was based on jurisdictional rules in its founding documents and does not imply any attempt to determine statehood or legal borders.Israel, which is not a member of the court, has rejected its jurisdiction,France24 reported.

The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in 2019 that there was a “reasonable basis” to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip as well as Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank. But she asked the court to determine whether she has territorial jurisdiction before proceeding with the case.

