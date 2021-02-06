Date :Saturday, February 6th, 2021 | Time : 07:53 |ID: 197379 | Print

Egypt frees Al Jazeera reporter

SHAFAQNA-Egyptian authorities released Al Jazeera reporter, Mahmoud Hussein, after 4 years.

Hussein was detained in late 2016 after returning home to Egypt from Qatar. Authorities accused him of “belonging to an outlawed group” and “propagating false news aimed at destabilizing the country.”

In separate tweets, Al Jazeera journalists Jamal and Sarah Raafat, journalist Hossam El-Shorbagy, and human rights activist Gamal Eid reported Hussein’s release. Qatar Today said in a tweet, “the Egyptian authorities release Mahmoud Hussein, a journalist for Al Jazeera, after an administrative detention that lasted more than four years”, AA reported.

 

