Saturday, February 6th, 2021

Biden intends to reverse Houthi terror designation

SHAFAQNA- Joe Biden’s administration is moving to revoke the designation of the Houthi movement as a terrorist group, citing the need to mitigate one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. The reversal, confirmed by the state department, comes a day after Joe Biden declared a halt to US support for the Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen.

Donald Trump’s administration had branded Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, a move that limited the provision of aid to the beleaguered Yemeni people, who have suffered under a years long civil war and famine , Theguardian reported. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis with 80% of its people in need.

