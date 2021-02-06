https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/hypocrisy.jpg 168 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-06 10:42:572021-02-06 10:42:57What are the signs of the hypocrites?
What are the signs of the hypocrites?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The hypocrite/insincere one has three signs: 1) When the hypocrite is alone; is bored and lethargic (lifeless). 2) When the hypocrite is with the people; is very active. 3) If the hypocrite is praised, will be more active, and if is criticized, will be less active [1].
[1] Al-Mahajjatul Baydha, Vol. 6, Page 144.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!