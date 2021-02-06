What are the signs of the hypocrites?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The hypocrite/insincere one has three signs: 1) When the hypocrite is alone; is bored and lethargic (lifeless). 2) When the hypocrite is with the people; is very active. 3) If the hypocrite is praised, will be more active, and if is criticized, will be less active [1].

[1] Al-Mahajjatul Baydha, Vol. 6, Page 144.