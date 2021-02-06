Development project launched near Hazrat Abbas (AS) mausoleum

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A development project near the mausoleum of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, Iraq, was inaugurated on Thursday.

It was launched in a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA), al-Kafeel.net reported.

A number of religious officials, including the custodian of the shrine and representative of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani attended the ceremony.The project featured the expansion of Maqam Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his glad advent) at the holy shrine and areas near it.Zia Majid al-Sayiq, head of the projects section of the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine, said the project was implemented in an area of approximately 1,200 square meters.It includes a hall for women (490 sq m), another hall for men (310 sq m), and a special section for serving pilgrims (250 sq m).