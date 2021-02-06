https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/157875825.jpg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-06 16:49:162021-02-06 16:49:16First phase of human trial of Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine wraps up
First phase of human trial of Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine wraps up
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: The first phase of the human trial of the domestically-produced coronavirus vaccine came to an end in Iran, Director of the Clinical Trial Center of Tehran University of Medical Sciences Hamed Hosseini said on Saturday.
The vaccine test on the human sample was carried out on another six volunteers in the country today, he pointed out.
Some 56 Iranians had voiced readiness to receive the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, he further noted.
Earlier today, Spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari said that some 76 deaths were caused by COVID-19 in Iran over the past 24 hours.
