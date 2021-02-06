456 Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces in January, says prisoners’ advocacy groups

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces arrested 456 Palestinians including ninety-three minors and eight women in the occupied West Bank in January, the Palestinian Authority’s Prisoners’ Affairs Commission, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, 105 administrative detention orders were carried out by Israeli authorities , including 30 new orders along with the extension of 75 previous orders. Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to extend the detention of a prisoner without charge after the expiration of the sentence that ranges between two to six months . The statement noted the number of detainees in Israeli prisons now stands at around 4,500, including 37 women, about 140 minors and 450 administrative detainees, AA reported.