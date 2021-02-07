Date :Sunday, February 7th, 2021 | Time : 16:39 |ID: 197498 | Print

Museum of Life of Prophet (PBUH), Islamic Civilization in Medina

SHAFAQNA- The International Exhibition and Museum of the Life of the Prophet (PBUH) and Islamic Civilization was inaugurated in a ceremony in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Located next to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the museum  is dedicated to the history of the Islamic world and the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).The Exhibition was launched under the supervision of the Muslim World League (MWL) .

The exhibition features dozens of paintings and interactive displays. At the moment, there are seven languages available to visitors — Arabic, English, Spanish, Urdu, French, Turkish and Indonesian. It also includes a 4DX theater, which screens a series of films about the Prophet’s life, ArabNews reported.

