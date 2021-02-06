Date :Saturday, February 6th, 2021 | Time : 23:05 |ID: 197504 | Print

Photos: Metal artworks exhibition at Ardak Manoukian Museum

SHAFAQNA- The works of the Armenian-Iranian artist Arsen Hakopian have been exhibited in the Ardak Manoukian Museum in full compliance with the health instructions against Corona. This exhibition will be open to the public until Monday, February 8th.

The Museum of Archbishop Ardak Manoukian was named after Archbishop Ardak Manoukian in 2008 and is also known as the Museum of Armenian Anthropology. In this museum, works of Armenian-Iranian artists such as Lilith Trian (mother of modern sculptor), Emma Abrahamian, Zavon Ayvazian and painters such as Alnoosh Avanesiyan, Hakub Vartanian, Simon Ayvazian, Edman Ayvazian, Andre Sorougin, Grigor Yaghoubian, Setrak Nazarian and other artists can be seen.

This news is originally published by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

