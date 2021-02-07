Edmonton police investigate two separate hate-motivated attacks against Muslim women

SHAFAQNA-Police in Edmonton says they are investigating two separate hate-motivated attacks against Muslim women on the same day.

The first took place around noon on Wednesday at the University of Alberta transit centre when a 19-year-old woman wearing a hijab was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the suspect made racial comments, then became aggressive toward her, but a transit employee intervened and the man left before any assault occurred.

The second attack took place just over an hour later along Whyte Avenue, a popular pedestrian street, where a 27-year-old woman wearing a burqa was walking alone on the sidewalk.