Date :Sunday, February 7th, 2021 | Time : 02:42 |ID: 197541 | Print

Edmonton police investigate two separate hate-motivated attacks against Muslim women

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-Police in Edmonton says they are investigating two separate hate-motivated attacks against Muslim women on the same day.

The first took place around noon on Wednesday at the University of Alberta transit centre when a 19-year-old woman wearing a hijab was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the suspect made racial comments, then became aggressive toward her, but a transit employee intervened and the man left before any assault occurred.

The second attack took place just over an hour later along Whyte Avenue, a popular pedestrian street, where a 27-year-old woman wearing a burqa was walking alone on the sidewalk.

You might also like
How To Empty Ourselves
1,075 Islamophobic crimes in Germany in 2017
Canadian Muslims to PM: Designate Day Against Islamophobia
Loujain al-Hathloul, Saudi Arabia, human rights UN experts urges Saudi authorities to free Saudi woman activist
What a Boris Johnson premiership means for British Muslims
4 Turkish men receive royal honors for building Islamic center in Netherlands
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *