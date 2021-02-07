https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/601dccc2023d16666155aecfjpeg.jpg 449 800 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-02-07 02:42:062021-02-07 02:42:06Edmonton police investigate two separate hate-motivated attacks against Muslim women
Edmonton police investigate two separate hate-motivated attacks against Muslim women
SHAFAQNA-Police in Edmonton says they are investigating two separate hate-motivated attacks against Muslim women on the same day.
The first took place around noon on Wednesday at the University of Alberta transit centre when a 19-year-old woman wearing a hijab was approached by an unknown man.
Police say the suspect made racial comments, then became aggressive toward her, but a transit employee intervened and the man left before any assault occurred.
The second attack took place just over an hour later along Whyte Avenue, a popular pedestrian street, where a 27-year-old woman wearing a burqa was walking alone on the sidewalk.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!