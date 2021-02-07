Opening of expansion project for Maqam Imam al-Mahdi (AJ) in Karbala+ Photos

The inauguration was attended by His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, the Secretary-General of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine and his deputy, a number of members of the board of directors and heads of its departments, and the authorized director of the executing company.

This is the first expansion that this Maqam has witnessed since its construction about three centuries ago, with touches that combined tradition and originality, in harmony with the architecture of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, and in harmony with the sanctity and spirituality of this holy place.

The head of the engineering projects department at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, Eng. Dea’ Majeed al-Sa’egh, spoke to the Al-Kafeel Network about this project, saying: “The project has been implemented by the Ardh al-Quds Company according to the technical and design specifications prepared for it. And because the site of the Maqam cannot be specially expanded from its three sides, the expansion was carried out from the side of the Hussayniyah River, which is its western side, by using concrete pillars on which the bridges were placed upon which these halls were built, without cutting, blocking or changing the course of the river. The expanded area is estimated at (1200) square meters and it is connected to the Maqam through special outlets and doors, and included:

A hall for women on an area of ​​(490) square meters.

A hall for men on an area of ​​(310) square meters.

A hall for the servants of the Maqam on an area of ​​(150) square meters.

– Service facilities on an area of ​​approximately 250 square meters.

The floors and walls of these halls were clad with alabaster, and their ceilings were made of artistically cut glass, with exquisite inscriptions, decorations and inscriptions.

– Creating a main entrance to the Maqam that includes a large gate in the middle of its old entrance from the outside, topped by a “Taremah” with a width of more than four meters, and on either side of it are other pillars in the form of Iwans, which were covered with the streaky Kashi Karbalai.

– The construction of a clock tower on the roof of the Maqam in the middle of the front façade of its main entrance, becoming one of its prominent signs, with a design similar to the clock of the sanctuary of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

– Cladding the exterior façades of the Maqam with streaky and ordinary Kashi Karbalai, with Islamic inscriptions and motifs.

– Providing the Maqam with modern and advanced systems, such as lighting, alarm, extinguishing, communications, surveillance, and others.

– Construction of a bridge with a width of (7 meters) and a length (22 meters) as an aid to the pre-existing bridge, in a manner that ensures a smooth movement of visitors without crowding.”