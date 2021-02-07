German woman converts to Islam in Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine

Reciting words of testimony (Shahadatain) in her first visit to Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine, the German lady made her conversion and chose Fatima as her new name.

Making a conscious choice following meetings with holy shrine’s experts, she converted to Islam in a special ceremony exactly at a place she liked to make her conversion to take place.

The ceremony also observed offering of cultural gifts including religious books and holy Quran in German translation by AQR Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs.