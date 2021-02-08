https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/C519020C-B0BE-4154-8D45-655B1C9AE593.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-08 10:52:332021-02-08 11:01:39Shia Lifestyle: Iraqi girls’ celebration of adulthood+Photos
Shia Lifestyle: Iraqi girls’ celebration of adulthood+Photos
SHAFAQNA- Jashn-e-Taklif (celebration of adulthood) for a group of Iraqi girls was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in the shrine of Imam Askari (A.S) in the city of Samarra in Salah Al-Din province, Iraq.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna
