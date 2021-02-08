Shia Lifestyle: Iraqi girls’ celebration of adulthood+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Jashn-e-Taklif (celebration of adulthood) for a group of Iraqi girls was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in the shrine of Imam Askari (A.S) in the city of Samarra in Salah Al-Din province, Iraq.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna