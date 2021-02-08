Date :Monday, February 8th, 2021 | Time : 10:52 |ID: 197576 | Print

Shia Lifestyle: Iraqi girls’ celebration of adulthood+Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-  Jashn-e-Taklif (celebration of adulthood) for a group of Iraqi girls was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in the shrine of Imam Askari (A.S) in the city of Samarra in Salah Al-Din province, Iraq.

This news is originally published by ABNA  Persian and translated by Shafaqna

You might also like
Photos: Services to pilgrims of Samarra in martyrdom ceremony of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S)
Photos: Atmosphere of Samarra on the night of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S)
Iraq: Hashd Al-Sha'abi thwarts Daesh operation in Samarra
Unveiling new appearance of crypt of Imam Askari’s (A.S) holy shrine+Photos
Photos | Holy Shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) in Samarra, Iraq
Photos: Delegations of Britain and America had the Honor to visit the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *