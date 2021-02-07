US Secretary of State Blinken discusses ending Yemen war with Saudi foreign minister

SHAFAQNA-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ending Yemen war with Saudi foreign minister in a phone call Saturday.

“The secretary outlined several key priorities of the new administration, including elevating human rights issues and ending the war in Yemen,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The discussion between Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud took place on the same day that the United States said it intended to revoke a terrorist designation for Yemen’s Houthi movement .The new administration of President Joe Biden has said it would cut off US support for a Saudi-backed campaign in Yemen and step up diplomacy to end the war through the appointment of a Yemen envoy. Washington said it expects Riyadh to improve its human rights record, Reuters reported.