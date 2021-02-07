The main point of Ayah 109 of Surah Yusuf

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 109 of Surah Yusuf, Allah (SWT) said: “Nor did We (God) send before you (as messengers) any but men, whom We did inspire, (men) living in human habitations. Do they not travel through the earth, and see what the end of those before them was? But the home of the hereafter is the best, for those who do right. Will you not then understand?”

In the above-mentioned Ayah, Allah (SWT) clearly points to the fact that one of the main causes of denying God’s messengers by the people is their ignorance about Divine Traditions; because one of those Traditions is that God appoints all Divine Messengers from the human beings. But due to the ignorance of the people about this Divine Tradition, they deny messengers and call them liars. In fact if the people were aware of this unchangeable Divine Tradition, they would not have rejected the messengers.