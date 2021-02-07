Ayatollah Sistani’s representative warns of family breakdown due to misunderstanding of technology development

SHAFAQNA- The representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in a speech warned of the breakdown of families due to a misunderstanding of the development of technology that has pervaded the world today.

Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Safi, who spoke last night at the graduation ceremony of a group of Iraqi female students in the shrine of Hazrat Abu’l-Fazl al-Abbas (A.S), said: “We appreciate and praise the noble families who stay awake and encourage their daughters to study, communicate and not despair despite the difficult conditions in the country.”

Hojjatoleslam Safi further warned that pursuing technology development is to the detriment of families, saying: “The advancement of technology that now pervades the world has unfortunately deprived us of many family relationships because of the neglect of some families and the tendency of young men and women to follow what they think is beneficial, but it has actually been to the detriment of family relationships.”

The representative of Ayatollah Sistani continued: We must sound the alarm in the face of family problems and always emphasize family relationships.

Hojjatoleslam Safi pointed out: While people are suffering from many crises, futile people do not like to be alone and they like others to share in their null affairs.

