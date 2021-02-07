Saudi Arabia overturns death sentence of Sheikh Nimr’s nephew

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported the cancellation of the death sentence of “Ali Muhammad Al-Nimr”, a young Shia Muslim from Saudi Arabia who is the nephew of Sheikh Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia has waived the death sentence of Ali Mohammed al-Nimr, and the king has ordered that his death sentence be commuted to ten years in prison.

According to the report, in this case, the sentence of ten years in prison will end in the next few months.

Mohammed al-Nimr, the brother of Saudi Arabian Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, who was executed by Saudi Arabia in 2016, announced that on the orders of Salman bin Abdulaziz, Riyadh Special Criminal Court had revoked Ali Mohammad al-Nimr’s death sentence and sentenced him to ten years in prison.

The young Shia Muslim was arrested more than nine years ago and is scheduled to serve his sentence within the next eight months.

Ali al-Nimr and two of his friends, all under the legal age (17 and 15), were arrested in February 2012 on charges of participating in mass demonstrations in the predominantly Shia region of eastern Saudi Arabia.

Some sources believe that the reason for the arrest of this teenager is his close relationship with Sheikh Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr, because he is the nephew of Sheikh Nimr.

Al-Nimr’s family and international legal organizations had previously reported that the young man had been forced to sign a bill of indictment, prompting him to be sentenced to death.

Earlier, international human rights organizations, such as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other relevant organizations, had called for Ali al-Nimr to be released due to his young age, but Riyadh insisted on his execution.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English