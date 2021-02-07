Shia mountaineer raises Imam Hussain (AS) & Pakistan flags at K2

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Shia mountaineer M Ali Sadpara raises Pakistani and Hussaini flags at K2 where he climbed without oxygen during winter season.

Pakistani Shia Muslim mountaineer set new record of climbing and reaching K2, the second highest mountain of the world without oxygen during winter season. Mohammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo from Chile had departed for their journey a day after Sadpara’s birthday in the wee hours of Wednesday. They asked fans and admirers to remember them in their prayers.

Late Friday, they successfully climbed 8,611-metre, the second highest mountain of the world namely K-2. Notably, Ali Sadpara expressed solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir at K-2. Besides, Pakistani Shia mountaineer Ai Sadpara raised national flag and Ya Hussain flag at K2 where he climbed without oxygen.

However, the support staff reported they have no knowledge of whereabouts of the team Sadpara since then.Pakistan military’s helicopters have conducted search and rescue operation but their attempts have not borne fruit so far. Sajid Sadpara also had accompanied the team during journey to K-2 but he had to stay at the Camp. He has descended to Camp-1.

