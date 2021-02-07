Paris Islamic Center holds webinar on virtues of Hazrat Zahra (SA)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A webinar titled “Hazrat Zahra (SA); Perfect Human Being” was organized by the Islamic Center of Paris.

It was held on Saturday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) beloved daughter. Iranian source of emulation Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, Tehran interim Friday prayer leader Hojat-ol-Islam Haj Ali Akbari, Participants at the online forum, Hojat-ol-Islam Dashti from Kuwait, and a number of scholars from France, the US, and Belgium were among the participants at the online forum.

In their addresses, they discusses issues like the status of women in Islam, Hazrat Zahra (AS) and women’s personality, “Woman and Man: Equality or Justice”, “Hijab and Freedom”, and role of women in family and society.

Ayatollah Sobhani in a message read by Hojat-ol-Islam Ali Reza Sobhani highlighted the need for familiarity with perfect human personalities like Hazrat Zahra (AS) and acting upon their teachings and Seerah to reach perfection.

He also said some verses of the Holy Quran have underscored the sublime status of Hazrat Zahra (AS) and Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) before God. Muslims celebrated the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA) on Wednesday.