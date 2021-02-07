Henna & Hijabs introduces World Hijab Day headscarf line

SHAFAQNA- In honor of Black History Month and World Hijab Day ,Henna & Hijabs, a Minneapolis-based online national retailer introduced a new line of luxury hijabs.



An all-Black creative team curated and designed the 11 silk-made hijabs in the line, which start at $45. The designs will be available until they sell out and won’t be sold again, said Hilal Ibrahim, Henna & Hijabs founder and CEO. “As a national brand and as a Black woman, it was inspiring to do the collection around this time because I’m so big on community building and inspiring younger girls and women,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim founded Henna & Hijabs in 2017, intent on filling a gap in the retail market by supplying luxury and casual hijabs, a gap she first discovered when she couldn’t find the right hijab for her high school graduation ceremony, she said. In addition to filling that void, Ibrahim’s company also aims to destigmatize the hijab and Muslim women who wear them.

The company had a breakthrough when Ibrahim designed a health care hijab usable by patients and workers, which is efficient in a care environment but also doesn’t compromise modesty, in November 2019. The hijab received a bevy of local and national press coverage. H&H came into the media spotlight again when the company donated more than 700 of their health care hijabs to health care systems across Minnesota after COVID-19 struck, The Business Journals reported.