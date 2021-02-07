Date :Sunday, February 7th, 2021 | Time : 19:25 |ID: 197696 | Print

Iran to begin COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, health minister

IRNA – Iran is going to begin COVID-19 vaccination as of Tuesday, Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on Sunday.

The top priority groups of people for vaccination are doctors and nurses working at intensive care units of the hospitals, the minister said.

Namaki said that Iran has chosen and imported one of the least harmful and less dangerous vaccines after assessing the most credible vaccines available.

Iran insisted from the very beginning that it imports a vaccine only if the vaccine has already undertaken the third phase of its human trial, while some of the regional countries did not do so, the minister said.

Iran has also bought some 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX for vaccination of 8.4 million people, he said, however noting that more vaccines are still needed to be imported.Iran took delivery of the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines from Russia,

