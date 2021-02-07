Pope Francis appoints first female to senior synod post

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis for the first time appointed a woman as an undersecretary of the synod of bishops.

Frenchwoman Nathalie Becquart, 52, is one of the two new undersecretaries named to the synod, the body of bishops that studies major questions of doctrine and where she has been a consultant since 2019. The synod is led by bishops and cardinals who have voting rights and also comprises experts who cannot vote.

Saturday’s appointment signals the pontiff’s desire “for a greater participation of women in the process of discernment and decision-making in the church”, said Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary general of the synod. “With the nomination of Sister Nathalie Becquart and her possibility of participating in voting, a door has opened”, The Guardian reported.