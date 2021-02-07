Pope expresses concern about recent developments in Myanmar

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis expressed his concern for the recent political developments in Myanmar .

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his solidarity with the people of Myanmar and appealed to its leaders to show willingness to serve the common good. Speaking after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope said he is following with much concern the developments in Myanmar, “a nation that I carry in my heart with much affection, ever since my apostolic visit there in 2017.”

“In this delicate moment, he said, “I wish to assure my spiritual closeness, prayer and solidarity to the people of Myanmar.” “I pray,” the Pope continued, “that those who have political responsibility show sincere willingness to serve the common good, promoting social justice and national stability” in view of a harmonious and democratic cohabitation, and he asked the faithful to join him in prayer for the nation, Vatican news reported.