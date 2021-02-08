Iraq: Remains of 104 Yazidis killed by Daesh laid to rest in Kocho

SHAFAQNA- 104 members of the Yazidi community killed by Daesh six years ago were laid to rest at a mass funeral in the village of Kocho, in the Iraqi region of Sinjar.

Soldiers could be seen carrying coffins to the burial ground in Kocho on Saturday as crowds gathered to mourn the dead. The bodies were exhumed from mass graves last year in an operation coordinated by the United Nations before being sent to the capital Baghdad for identification. Iraq’s Martyrs’ Foundation has been overseeing the process and identified the 104 victims using DNA samples taken from their relatives.The government agency has so far exhumed 16 mass graves of a total of 73 suspected sites, according to AlJazeera.

All the remains are of victims from the village of Kocho, where Daesh captured all of its nearly 1,250 residents in August 2014. At least 500 of them were killed, while nearly 800 men, women and children were taken away. Some of them fled, others were released when military operations against ISIS began, while 400 are still missing.

The militants stormed Sinjar and surrounding villages to the east of the northern city of Mosul in early August 2014, seeking to wipe out the community. Then, the militants separated the young women from their male relatives, selling them into sexual slavery and killing the men, The National News reported.The United Nations has called the attacks on the Yazidi community in Iraq act of genocide against the minority group.