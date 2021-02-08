What is the ruling on using shrouds with the Quranic verses written on them? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about using shrouds (Kafan) with the Quranic verses written on them.

Question: Is there any problem with using shrouds with the Quranic verses written on them?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The shrouds which the Quranic verses are written on them must be protected from Najasat/Najasah (impurities).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA