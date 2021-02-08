https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Ayat-Fayyaz.jpg 180 240 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-08 10:30:032021-02-08 10:30:03What is the ruling on using shrouds with the Quranic verses written on them? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
What is the ruling on using shrouds with the Quranic verses written on them? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about using shrouds (Kafan) with the Quranic verses written on them.
Question: Is there any problem with using shrouds with the Quranic verses written on them?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The shrouds which the Quranic verses are written on them must be protected from Najasat/Najasah (impurities).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
