Date :Monday, February 8th, 2021 | Time : 10:30 |ID: 197736 | Print

What is the ruling on using shrouds with the Quranic verses written on them? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about using shrouds (Kafan) with the Quranic verses written on them.

Question: Is there any problem with using shrouds with the Quranic verses written on them?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The shrouds which the Quranic verses are written on them must be protected from Najasat/Najasah (impurities).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *