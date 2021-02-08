UK: Muslims find comfort in receiving COVID-19 vaccines at mosques

SHAFAQNA-Al-Abbas Islamic Centre is the first mosque within UK opening its doors for vaccination to take place.

In Birmingham, Al-Abbas Islamic Centre vaccinates two people at a time in a multi-purpose hall. The mosque expects to vaccinate up to 500 people in the upcoming weeks.Health workers at the mosque began by giving vulnerable and elderly people, from all backgrounds, the shots, AlJazeera reported.

Nuru Mohammed, the mosque’s imam, said the idea to convert the space into a clinic was to help people who were not “well-informed” about the vaccination campaign, amid fears and false information that had been circulating among the Muslim community. “We are excited that people are coming to receive their jabs,” he told Al Jazeera. “I would like to take this opportunity to encourage my dear brothers and sisters to verify every bit of information they receive with trusted medical experts such as NHS staff, according to AlJazeera.

Hundreds of people were vaccinated at the weekend at a pop-up clinic set up by the East London mosque , which serves the UK’s largest Muslim community. Most of those attending the London Muslim Centre, next door to the mosque, on Saturday afternoon were Muslims aged over 68, and many were supported by younger relatives.

Dilowar Hussein Khan, a director of the mosque, said: “In consultation with Islamic scholars and medical professionals, we firmly believe that vaccination is the best way to combat the pandemic and return to our normal way of life.In Islam, preservation of life is of the utmost importance, so we want to do our part to reassure those who are hesitant about vaccination”, The Guardian reported.