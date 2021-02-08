Sheikh Nimr’s nephew likely to be released in a few months

The Specialized Criminal Court had sentenced to death Nimr along with Dawood Al-Marhoun and Abdullah Al-Zaher, 17 and 15, after they were arrested. Saudi Arabia’s state-backed Human Rights Commission said on Sunday that Nimr’s sentence, who has served more than nine years in jail since his arrest, has been commuted, adding that the two others’ were commuted in November 2020.

In all three cases, it added, time served would apply and they are set to be freed in a few months. “Freedom soon, God willing,” Nimr’s mother said in a Facebook post celebrating the news. The commuting of sentences has been made after the Saudi public prosecutor more than five months ago ordered a review of the death penalties issued against the three young men.