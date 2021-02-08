Date :Monday, February 8th, 2021 | Time : 17:18 |ID: 197823 | Print

Photos: Conference on “Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (S.A) and Hazrat Maryam (SA) the best women in the world” in Madagascar

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The conference called “Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (S.A) and Hazrat Maryam (SA) the best women in the world” was held by the Al-Mustafa International University in Mahajanga city in Madagascar in cooperation with the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) World Assembly with the participation of Shias, Sunnis and Christians. Sheikh Badral-Din, Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed, Sheikh Otis and church leaders from Mahajanga city, Madagascar addressed the conference.

 

