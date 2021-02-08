Kuwait not to close Mosques: Parliament Speaker

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker said the country does not intend to close down mosques to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Marzouq Ali Mohammed Al-Ghanim in a post on his Twitter account rejected rumors about closing the places of worship. He said Mosques all over Kuwait will remain open, el-Nashra website reported. However, precautionary measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Kuwaiti sources had said there were plans to introduce new coronavirus restrictions before the holy Month of Ramadhan (April), including a ban on congregational prayers in Mosques. Authorities in the Arab country continue to maintain restrictions related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Kuwait launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Dec. 24, 2020.