Vatican announced Pope Francis’ schedule for visit to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican press office announces Pope Francis’ schedule for his visit to Iraq from March 5 – 8.

According to the schedule, Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq begins on Friday morning 5 March when he departs from Rome and arrives at Baghdad International Airport in the afternoon. The official welcome ceremony will take place at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad followed by a courtesy visit to the President. Then Pope will meet with Bishops, Priests, Religious, Consecrated Persons, Seminarians and Catechists at the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad.

On Saturday, 6 March, Pope Francis will depart Baghdad for meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in Najaf. Then Pope Francis will fly to Nassirya for an interreligious meeting at the Plain of Ur.

On Sunday morning, Pope Francis will depart for Erbil.He will be welcomed by religious and civil authorities from the region of Iraqi Kurdistan before continuing his journey by helicopter to Mosul.While there, he will recite a prayer of sufferage for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa

The Pope will again take a helicopter to Qaraqosh where he will visit the Qaraqosh community at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. In the afternoon, Pope Francis will return to Erbil where he will celebrate Holy Mass at the “Franso Hariri” stadium. Following the celebration, the Pope will depart for Baghdad. After a farewell ceremony on Monday morning, Pope Francis will depart for Rome, Vatican News reported.