Hojjat al-Islam Ra’isi arrives in Baghdad

Hojjat al-Islam Ra’isi, head of the judiciary and accompanying judicial delegation, who had left for Iraq at the invitation of Faiq Zidan, chairman of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, arrived at Baghdad International Airport on Monday night and was welcomed by Iraqi officials and the Ambassador and staff of the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad.

The head of the judiciary in a press conference before leaving for Iraq, explaining the purpose of the trip, said: This trip will be done at the invitation of Mr. Faiq Zidan, head of the Iraqi Judicial Council and the destination will be Baghdad, and while visiting Al-Kāẓimayn (A.S) holy shrine, we will have meetings with the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, the president, the Prime Minister, and other Iraqi officials.

Hojjat a-IslamRa’isi mentioned the case of the cowardly assassination of Martyr Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his companions, which was carried out by the United States, as one of the important axes of this trip and said: The Iraqi judiciary has followed up on this issue and issued a warrant for the arrest of then-US President Trump, a move that is commendable.

