Can getting infected with AIDS make Nikah invalid? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Aids and Nikah.

Question: Can getting infected with AIDS make Nikah invalid?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It does not make it invalid, but if the husband is infected and for this reason is forced to abandon intimacy with his wife, according to Wajib precaution must divorce her if she requests it. And if he leaves his wife and puts her in an uncertain situation, the wife can complain to the religious authority and the authority can make the husband to separate or divorce, and if he refuses, the religious authority issues divorce.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA