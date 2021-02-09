What are the effects of doubtfulness?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Doubt is based on four elements:

To pick Quarrels To be frightened To be hesitant Surrender to events of life

Therefore, the one who is used to picking quarrel, his dark night will not reach the morning (will not come out of the darkness of doubts). And the one, who is frightened of everything, always is retreating. And the one, who is hesitant, will be crushed under the feet of Satan. And the one, who surrenders to events of life, and give in to the destruction of this world and the hereafter, will lose both worlds [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 31.