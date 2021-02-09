Muslim Families Complain to UN Human Rights Committee Over Covid Cremations in Sri Lanka

SHAFAQNA – A group of Muslim families are launching a complaint to the UNHRC about Sri Lanka’s policy of enforced cremation of all those confirmed or suspected to have died with Covid, saying it breaches their religious rights and is causing “untold misery”. The case brought on behalf of the families by the Muslim Council of Great Britain. It is alleged that the Sri Lankan government is enforcing hundreds of cremations despite international and Sri Lankan medical experts saying there is no evidence that Covid-19 is communicable from dead bodies.

UN special rapporteurs have written twice to the Sri Lankan government – in April last year and January this year – urging it to respect th and to recognise that the disregard of Muslims’ feelings may lead them not to present bodies for cremation. It is estimated many as 200 Muslims have been cremated in Sri Lanka. In January a Sri Lankan expert committee in January accepted that burial was permissible, but the government has taken no action. Human rights activists say Sinhala Buddhist-majority government’s policy is part of an ongoing attack on Sri Lanka’s Muslim community.

Source: The Guardian