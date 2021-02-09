Saudi Arabia finally gives up: Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul will be released on Thursday

SHAFAQNA- “Alia al-Hathloul”, the sister of the prominent Saudi woman activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who is in prison, announced that her sister will be released by the Saudi authorities next Thursday.

Al-Hathloul announced on Twitter that she had canceled all her meetings on Thursday because her sister Loujain would be released.

The Saudi judiciary had previously sentenced Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison for carrying out foreign plans to overthrow the regime.

Hathloul was arrested in 2014 while trying to enter Saudi Arabia via a land crossing in the UAE, but was released after two months in prison. She was arrested for the second time a few weeks before the women’s driving license was issued in Saudi Arabia in 2018, but has not yet been released.

The arrest of this woman has caused a great deal of controversy in international circles.

Saudi authorities are set to release the activist, who has come under increasing pressure from international and regional human rights organizations over her detention.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English