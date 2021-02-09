Head of judiciary met with Iraqi PM

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran met with the Prime Minister of Iraq on Tuesday night.

Sayyid Ibrahim Ra’isi along with a high-level delegation on Tuesday night met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi at the Prime Minister’s Palace in Baghdad.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq and ways to strengthen them.

The head of the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also scheduled to meet separately with President Barham Salih and Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammad al-Halbousi.

Hojjat al-Islam Ra’isi arrived in Baghdad on Monday night for a three-day visit at the official invitation of Faiq Zidan, chairman of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council.

The head of the judiciary and a high-ranking delegation arrived at the site of the martyrdom of General Haj Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, and Haj Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Organization, near Baghdad International Airport to commemorate the martyrs and their comrades.

Hojjat al-Islam Ra’isi and the accompanying delegation visited the shrine of Kazemayn (A.S) last night amidst the enthusiastic ovation of the Iraqi people.

The headquarters of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council also witnessed the official reception of the head of the Judiciary of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran this morning, and the two sides held bilateral consultations.

The signing of three memoranda of understanding on legal cooperation and the holding of a joint press conference with Faiq Zidan were other plans of the head of the judiciary today.

This evening, Ra’isi also attended the commemoration ceremony of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Baghdad and delivered a speech.

One of the most important goals of this trip is to follow up on the assassination of the martyred commanders of the fight against terrorism, General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

The Iraqi judiciary has recently indicted a number of people in the case of the assassination of martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, led by former US President Donald Trump.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English