Blinken declines to recognize Golan Heights as Israel

SHAFAQNA- On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to support Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights. However, he noted that the territory was important for Israel’s security.

Former President Donald Trump officially granted U.S. recognition of the Golan as Israeli territory in 2019 . Israel captured the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981 in a move that is not recognized internationally.

“As a practical matter, the control of the Golan in that situation I think remains of real importance to Israel’s security,” Blinken told CNN. “Legal questions are something else and over time if the situation were to change in Syria, that’s something we look at, but we are nowhere near that.”

Blinken also reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to keep the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, after the Trump administration recognized the city as the capital of Israel, reversing previous U.S. policy. When asked why Biden has not spoken with Netanyahu, Blinken said: “I’m sure that they’ll have occasion to speak in the near future”, Reuters reported.