Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraqi young generation will shape their bright future

SHAFAQNA-IRNA :- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a letter to the young generation of Iraq said that a bright future is awaiting for the nation.
Supreme Leader pointed out that your (Iraqi younger generation’s) future will be built by your own strong will.
Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed that he likes the nation’s young so much, noting that he prays for them.
He asked God to bestow victory and success on the youth to become steadfast in taking steps on the straight path.
