Muslim group rejects charter of principles of Islam in France

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Council of Savoie Region rejected government’s Charter of Principles of Islam in France.

Tthe Islamic Council of the Savoie Region (CDCM)  said the government’s Charter of Principles of Islam in France was prepared without consulting Muslim authorities and associations in the region.Citing that the Muslim community in the region was not satisfied with the regulation and objected to the text, the statement added that the regulation only targets Muslims.

The Charter of Principles of Islam in France was prepared by the administration of President Emmanuel Macron and signed by federations that are members of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), according to AA.

